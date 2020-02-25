Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 497.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 559,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 465,930 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,683. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.28.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.