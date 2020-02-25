Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 66 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

ADBE stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,882. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.33 and its 200-day moving average is $308.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

