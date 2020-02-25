Codan (ASX:CDA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as A$8.64 ($6.13) and last traded at A$8.47 ($6.01), with a volume of 846463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.47 ($6.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Codan’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Codan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.23.

In other news, insider Donald McGurk sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72), for a total transaction of A$266,806.26 ($189,224.30).

About Codan (ASX:CDA)

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

