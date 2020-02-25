Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KOF stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.19.

Several research firms have commented on KOF. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

