Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $265.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.84. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $210.00 and a 1-year high of $413.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

