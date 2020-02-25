Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

