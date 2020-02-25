Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $480.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.03. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $34.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

