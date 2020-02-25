Clean Harbors (CLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CLH opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,647,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

