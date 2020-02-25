City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $748.97 million, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

