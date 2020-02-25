Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPR. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of CMPR opened at $122.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.11. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

