Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $63.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 36,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.