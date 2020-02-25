Churchill Downs (CHDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

