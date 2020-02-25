China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 140,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CHU traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,881. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.00. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

