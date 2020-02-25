Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CPK opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPK. Sidoti lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

