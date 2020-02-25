Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CHK opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48.

Several research firms have commented on CHK. Morgan Stanley lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

