Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CHMI stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 71.11%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.
