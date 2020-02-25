Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

