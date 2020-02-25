ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,114.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, Binance and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $56,114.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044184 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067133 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000873 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,406.31 or 0.99830963 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000703 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000433 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, EXX, BigONE and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

