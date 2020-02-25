Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Chartwell Retirement Residences to post earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

