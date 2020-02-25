Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells $1,368,937.92 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.72, for a total transaction of $1,368,937.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Ross Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.43. 4,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

