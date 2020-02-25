CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 298.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

