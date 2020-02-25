CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$67.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching C$45.35. 285,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$46.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.48.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$778,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $922,178.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.