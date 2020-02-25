CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.81.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.35. The company had a trading volume of 285,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$46.47 and a 1 year high of C$68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.48.

In other news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$778,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $922,178.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

