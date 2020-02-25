Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CTT)

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Catchmark Timber Trust has a payout ratio of -216.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Catchmark Timber Trust to earn ($0.18) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

NYSE:CTT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,181. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $523.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

