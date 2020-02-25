Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVNA opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

