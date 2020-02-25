Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.72-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60 EPS.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.57.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

