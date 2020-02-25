Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS.

NYSE CRI opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $112.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

