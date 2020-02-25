Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.60-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. Carter’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.72-6.85 EPS.

CRI stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

