Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $781.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

