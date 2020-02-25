Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Carnival (NYSE:CCL) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Carnival earned a coverage optimism score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Carnival’s score:

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

Carnival stock opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Carnival has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.