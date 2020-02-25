Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.50.

Shares of CGJTF opened at $85.09 on Friday. Cargojet has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

