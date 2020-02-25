Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

TSE:CJ traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 158,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,568. The company has a market capitalization of $244.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CJ shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.41.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

