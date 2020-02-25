Canfor’s (CFPZF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CFPZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canfor to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $9.92 on Friday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

