Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CFP. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Shares of CFP traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.94. 184,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$8.55 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.03.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

