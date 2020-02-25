Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,873. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$7.36 and a 52-week high of C$17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.26 million and a P/E ratio of 156.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Canfor Pulp Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 510.20%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

