Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CM opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

