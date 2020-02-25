Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

