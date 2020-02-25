Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Camping World has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.