Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CATC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CATC opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.01 per share, with a total value of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

