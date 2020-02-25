Callon Petroleum (CPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CPE opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

