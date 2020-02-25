California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect California Resources to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 4.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRC. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

