Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.80.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.42. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $213,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 99,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

