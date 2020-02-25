Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $3,059,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 340,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 153,468 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

