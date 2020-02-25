Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 236,509 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 608,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,097 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 544,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 66,258 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

