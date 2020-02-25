Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

