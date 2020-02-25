Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

