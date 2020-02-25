Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $365,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

