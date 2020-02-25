Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,838 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

