Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

MCD stock opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.