C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRW. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.85.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

