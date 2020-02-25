BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.80 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.
Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,520. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
