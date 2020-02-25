BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-2.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 45,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,520. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 90.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,873.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

